Thomas E. Coleman

Thomas Eugene Coleman

(April 22, 2004 – August 31, 2022)

Tom Eugene Coleman, son of David E. and Becki L. Coleman was born April 22, 2004 in Omaha, Nebraska. He attended Holling Heights Elementary, Millard Central Middle School, Brook Valley, and graduated from Millard South High School May of 2022.

Tom was a member of the Boy Scouts from 1st grade to 12th grade.

He was a member of the Order of The Arrow and became an Eagle Scout on May 1st, 2022. His scouting experience allowed him to explore many new opportunities that became his favorite. He found out that he has a love for small boat sailing and wanted to go back to canoe Boundary Waters again. He felt better when he was active outdoors and found the love of skateboarding. He was passionate about skateboarding and spent time searching information about skateboards and fixing skateboards with his friends. He enjoyed a few special skating spots and one was our neighborhood park. He was a good teacher and helped me to learn a little bit about carving. On vacations we had to have a pool in the hotel so the 3 of us could play beach ball volleyball which we all enjoyed. He and his dad were working to fix up the dirt bike and he enjoyed riding the dirt bike. He always wanted to help his grandparents with anything when he visited and learned to fix fence and make his grandma’s famous sloppy joes. He had many adventures with his friends to include venturing to Elgin to help one of his grandma’s move and numerous skateboarding adventures and swimming at Mahoney’s Aquatic Park. He loved spending time with friends and family. Tom was great at giving great hugs and had his dad’s beautiful blue eyes and a wonderful smile.

He is survived by his Mom Becki, Grandparents Marilyn “Snooks” Reilly, Bernadine “Bunny” Coleman and Eugene Coleman, Aunts/Uncles Siblings Ken (Jeanene) Coleman, Lisa Brooks, Dan (Debbie) Coleman, Cherie (Michael) Carlson, and Tom (Special Friend Victoria) Reilly, Jr., Pamela (Billy) Bramhall, Cousins Marissa (Josh) Gunderson, Ryan Coleman, Blake Coleman, Baron (Stefani) Brooks, Tom Brooks, Eric (Sam) Brooks, Jessica Reilly, Jenn Reilly, Alyssa Carlson, and Megan Carlson, along with many other relatives and wonderful friends.

A Celebration of David and Thomas’s lives was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel in Omaha, NE. A private family burial was held at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.