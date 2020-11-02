Thanksgiving Bazaar – Deadline!!!

The deadline to order your traditional Thanksgiving Meal from the St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar is quickly approaching!

Next Tuesday, November 10 is the deadline to order your meals. Use this phone number: 402-370-9003. All meals are carry out only and COVID procedures are being used at the gymnasium for your meal pickup. Raffles are still being held and turning in/purchasing tickets can be done inside the meal. Of course, do not forget to pick up your yearly supply of the church’s whole hog sausage (in patties or rings, 1 lb packages).

Turkey & dressing, rib meat & sauerkraut, sausage, potatoes & gravy, corn, cranberries, roll & homemade desserts!

It’s important to use this deadline so the correct amount of food can be made and supplies can be ordered. Order for Thanksgiving Day and get an extra one or two for leftovers.