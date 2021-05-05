Ever think about how a kernel of corn grows into a plant averaging eight feet in height producing an ear or two, or even three sometimes, with 800 or so kernels per ear? A natural miracle really.

It’s that time of year when seed is top of mind.

Local farmers, weather permitting, are 100 percent focused on transitioning massive quantities of corn kernels and soybeans from hoppers into soil. “Only one quarter to go!” a neighbor will proclaim excitedly. (For city folk, a quarter is 160 acres, one-fourth a section of land. An acre is close to a football field in size, excluding the end zones.)

Next to corn, first domesticated in Mexico some 10,000 years ago, likely the most talked about seed around these parts is the soybean, an annual legume in the pea family. It gets credit as a protein source for millions of people around the world and also is an ingredient for many chemical products. At church, the mustard seed gets attention.

Tiny and seemingly insignificant, it has the potential to grow into a vast plant. The Parable of the Mustard Seed in the Bible equates this phenomenon to how the Christian faith spreads and flourishes from small beginnings. Children, too, are like a mustard seed, so tiny at first, though capable of growing to have vast influence in the world. John Chapman, whose life spanned the late 1700s and early 1800s, gained the nickname Johnny Appleseed. The outdoorsman and American pioneer nurseryman became a folk hero when he roamed the country planting apple seeds.

About apple seeds, some friends have caught me eating an entire apple, core, seeds and all.

My parents always did that to avoid wasting any precious food. Turns out it is best to spit the seeds out or at least not chew them. They contain amygdaline which, when chewed, releases cyanide, a harmful substance in larger quantities. Apples generally have five or so seeds, so you’d have to eat about 30 apples a day, core and all, to feel any effect.To read the story in its entirety, turn to the latest edition of the Elgin Review.