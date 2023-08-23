School District #18’s valuation tops $783 million

Valuations for tax subdivisions have been certified by Antelope County Assessor Kelli Mueller-Oltjenbruns.

The valuations were posted on the county’s website last week. Valuations are up from one year ago.

For Elgin School District #18, the new school district taxable value (in Antelope County) is $707,169,419. That figure is up from one year ago when the total real property valuation was $631,019,111.

Since District #18 extends into portions of Boone and Wheeler Counties, those figures must be added to get the final district valuation. In Boone County, this year’s taxable value is $48,620,334, up from $46,814,560 last year. At Wheeler County, the taxable value this year is $27,602,481, up from $24,075,534 one year ago.

When all three figures are added together, the total taxable value for Tax Year 2023 is $783,392,234.

Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said this marked the second year in a row that the district’s valuation has risen. He said he and the school board will be working together to serve the school district and taxpayers.

To that end, the school board will be holding a budget workshop meeting, open to the public, on Wednesday night, August 30, beginning at 6 p.m.

City of Elgin

The 2023 City of Elgin valuation was set at $58,797,046. The number is up from one year ago when the total real property valuation was just over $48.1 million.

For the City of Neligh, their total taxable value was set at nearly $92,687,412.

County valuation

The county assessor set the 2023 total tax valuation for Antelope County at $2,757,034,602. One year ago the figure was $2,444,358,576.

Other valuations of note are:

Elgin Fire — $488,029,667.

Antelope County Ag Society — $2,757,034,602.

Upper Elkhorn Natural Resource District — $2,728,884,423.