School beckons again

These past few weeks of summer seem to have flown by and now school is days away. As excited as I am to be back in school and to enjoy my senior year, there is still some uncertainty as to how the year will play out with COVID restrictions or even, in the most extreme case, the possibility of learning from home again. Finishing school from my couch is not exactly how I would like to spend my last year of high school. Fingers crossed, this year will be the best year of high school without the interference of the pandemic.

First of all, just by looking at my class schedule and the events calendar, I can see I will have quite a busy year. I’m excited about jumping right into the school year and its activities. This year, my extra-curiculars include volleyball, dance team, golf, one act, speech, musical, quiz bowl, NHS, Jr. right to life, and student council. My class schedule is also packed. I will be taking an English college class, Government, A & P Science, Spanish III, college Algebra, Theology, Choir, Speech and Broadcasting… Like I said – very very busy but I am not complaining.

Over the past 6 months, I did mostly the same thing: work, eat, sleep, and repeat with an occasional surprise of fun moments with my friends. At first, I loved all the free time and being able to catch up on lost sleep, cleaning my room, and doing other nonsocial hobbies like attempting to bake and walking my dog. But after a while, doing the same thing almost all the time gets quite tiresome. I’m hoping school will bring some excitement back to my life.

But before I jump right into school, there are a lot of preparations that go along with it. Of course, I deep cleaned my room and made sure all of my school clothes fit well and double checked what I need for school. Then there was the annual school shopping trip. This year, my family and I may have procrastinated till the very last moment, or week, before school. My brother said we should buy all of our supplies online. I agreed and looked for all the supplies I need for school, including a new leopard print bookbag that I think fits me so well. But since we procrastinated so late on school supplies, they won’t come in right on time, so I may have to go a day without my new bookbag and old notebooks. Luckily, I kept a lot of my stuff in a box from last year.

I have already planned the exact outfit I am wearing for the first day of school. Lucky for me, there isn’t much of a selection to choose from other than what color of polo I would like to wear. Nonetheless, the first day of school is one of my favorite days. So much so that I fail to get a good night’s sleep, like I have almost every year, overthinking this school year. Although I will miss those summer nights I spent driving around with my friends, I am more than ready to be back in school with my classmates and teachers once again and take on my senior year.