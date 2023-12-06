Santa Claus, Christmas parade to be December 13

We’re just one week away from the arrival of Santa Claus here in Elgin!

An evening of activities will accompany the arrival of Santa on Wednesday evening, December 13.

The Elgin Chamber/Community Club has put together a celebration fit for all ages. ALL events at the Elgin Community Center.

Santa Claus arrives from the North Pole to visit with children at 4:30 p.m. that evening. The Elgin Review will, as it has done in previous years, again provide photos of children with Santa. Also at the community center there will be free craft projects for kids to enjoy.

A hot meal featuring soups, sandwiches and bars will be served as part of a fundraiser for the Elgin Community Center.

Kids and adults will have the opportunity to experience a wagon ride with a Clydesdale team. Rides will be offered, starting at 5 p.m., at the corner of Highway 14 & Cedar Street (along the community center).

Wrapping up the celebration will be the annual Christmas Parade.

This year’s parade will feature a special guest! The parade will begin at 7 p.m.

The parade route will be from Cedar Street north on Highway 14 with a turnaround at Elgin OneStop and back down Highway 14 to Cedar Street.