Rittscher, Erickson represent EPPJ at Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic



The Wolfpack football team had two of its members don the shoulder pads and helmets one last time Friday night. Trey Rittscher (54) and Jarek Erickson (21), standout athletes on the 2025 Wolfpack team which compiled a 6-3 record, suited up for the White team Friday night at the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic played at Norfolk. Rittscher and Erickson more than held their own against some of the state’s best football players when they were on the field. The White team managed just one touchdown as the Red team prevailed 16 to 6.