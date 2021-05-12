Regional Americanism essay winners announced

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School had two students finish among the top entries in the Regional Department American Auxiliary Americanism Essay Contest.

According to Verona Henn, Pope John sophomore Paiton Hoefer placed first in Class IV (freshmen and sophomore students) and will receive $25. His essay will go on to the Northwest Division competition.

Eliza Borer, competing in the seventh-eighth grade division, placed second and will receive $15.

The students wrote on the assigned topic, “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military, and their families?”