Randall “Randy” F. Henn, 73

Randall “Randy” F. Henn, age 73, of Elgin passed away Tuesday, September 2, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 8, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Rev. John Norman officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin.

Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Randall Francis Henn, son of Harold Arthur and Helen Ann (Berger) Henn, was born on June 29, 1952, in Tilden, Nebraska. He grew up alongside his siblings on the family’s century-old farm, located just a mile outside the town of Raeville.

Randy began his education at St. John’s Berchmans School in Raeville and later attended Petersburg Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1971. On July 14, 1979, he was united in marriage to Connie Dozler. Their union was blessed with three sons: Brandon, Justin, and Nathan.

Randy served as a firefighter for the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department. Over the years, he was employed by Sargent Irrigation and also worked for the City of Elgin for 27 years.

Randy was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He and Connie had a camper and enjoyed camping. They always camped at the Antelope County Fair, where they were a familiar sight. His great-nieces and nephews affectionately knew him as “Fair Randy.” Randy loved driving the streets of Antelope County, keeping tabs on his sons, nephews, and family. He always had something funny to say or a way of making you laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; three sons: Brandon of Elgin, Justin of Elgin, and Nathan (Kyra) of Clearwater; granddaughters: Gracie and Gillian; grandsons: Gabriel, Gavin, Hudson, and Xaler. Randy is also survived by three brothers: Nick (Wendy) Henn of Neligh, NE; Ken Henn of Petersburg, NE; and Tim Henn of St. Edward, NE; six sisters: Pat Evans of Elgin, NE; Rose (Dave) Simons of Creighton, NE; Sharon (Dwain) Seier of Genoa, NE; Jeanie (Leon) Seier of Spalding, NE; Darlene Henn of Battle Creek, NE; and Mary Jo (Gary) Priester of Omaha, NE. He is also survived by his sister-in-law: Shirley Henn of Petersburg, NE, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law: Gerald Dozler and Patricia Dozler-Hruby; brothers: Larry Henn, Harold Jr. “Buggs”, and James Henn in infancy.