Public public hearing on sidewalks

To determine how to proceed with the issue of sidewalks in Elgin, there will be a public hearing held later this month.

City Clerk Kristin Childers announced Monday that the public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 30. Beginning at 7 p.m., it will be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall.

According to the public notice which can be found on Page Nine of this newspaper, the purpose of the meeting “is to hear public opinion on removal, retainage or requirement of sidewalks within Elgin city limits.”

The meeting is to gather information. No action will be taken at the meeting. However, it’s possible, if it’s placed on the agenda, action could take place at the next regular meeting of the council which will be held Monday night, November 4.