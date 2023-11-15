Public performance of one act play to be Sunday

PJCC students (l-r) Reese Stuhr, Aiden Klein, Jack Barlow, Ashlynne Charf, Tessa Barlow and Elise Ruterbories embrace the ‘talking stick’ during a scene from the one act play ‘All By Myself.’ The play will be performed for the public as part of a dinner theatre this Sunday night, November 19, at St. Boniface Auditorium. The play is being directed by Amy Klein and Kerri Drueke. Tickets for the dinner are sold out, but the public can come see the performance which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Show only tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students can be purchased at the door.