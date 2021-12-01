Public invited to come hear ‘Reid’s Story’ on Monday

On Monday, Dec. 6, Dr. Mark and Joni Adler will be giving their presentation “Reid’s Story” at 10 a.m. in the St. Boniface Gym. All are welcome to attend. The Adlers will discuss with students (or adults) the journey during which their son, Reid, shared with them that he had suicidal thoughts and on January 7, 2016, Reid took his own life, changing the lives of many forever. Reid was the victim of intimidation and cyberbullying, a situation his parents knew nothing about until after his passing. Mark and Joni will challenge students to stand up for each other and not allow any type of bullying or inappropriate treatment between students. The final focus will be on using courage and leadership as tools in spreading Hope and Kindness to everyone we encounter, an approach Reid lived and exemplified daily!

Mark and Joni started a scholarship in Reid’s name after his passing. Speaker fees and donations will be used to fund future scholarships that focus on Kindness and service to others. Some of the funds are also used to help them continue to spread the message of being kind and having hope for a better tomorrow. A donation box will be placed at the door for anyone wishing to donate to the scholarship fund.