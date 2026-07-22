Public Hearing on Road Closure, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE

ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners received a petition to consider the vacation or abandonment of 852 Road between 522 and 524 Avenue. The road is located between Sections 6 and 31, Townships 25 and 26 North, Range 6 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska and between Sections 5 and 32, Townships 25 and 26 North, Range 6 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:15 A.M. the 4th day of August 2026 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners, including the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Adopted this 7th day of July 2026, at Neligh, Nebraska

ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

PUBLISH: July 22, 2026

ZNEZ