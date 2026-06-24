Proceedings of the Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

June 10, 2026, 6:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Board members present were Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle and Ron Bode. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Steve Busteed motioned, and Luke Hinkle second to excuse Todd Heithoff and Eric Beckman from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills, #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

AMAZON, 91.97; APPEARA, 751.38; APPLIED CONNECTIVE; TECHNOLOGIES, 2,470.50; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 84.00; Bishop Business, 184.38; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 2,516.88; CITY OF ELGIN, 157.75; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 5,400.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 441.25; Crowne Plaza Kearney, 289.90; DEAN’S MARKET, 247.85; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 2,837.53; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 3,532.15; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 2,689.61; ESU #8, 1,921.22; GO Physical Therapy, 4,238.33; Great America Financial Services, 1,020.57; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 337.41; HP Inc., 138.43; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 418.13; JERRY’S FEED SERVICE, 17.28; JONNY DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP, 135.14; KEN’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR, 32.00; KSB SCHOOL LAW PC LLO, 696.00; LIBRARY WORLD, 550.00; Lightspeed Technologies, 1,502.00; LINCOLN MARRIOT CORNHUSKER, 138.92; MAJOR REFIRGERATION CO, INC, 290.50; Maschmann, Brian, 241.43; McGown, James, 278.40; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM, 4,561.49; MIDWEST GRADS, 364.35; NEBRASKA AG ED ASSOCIATION, 275.00; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM, 75.00; Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency, 144.00; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 220.00; OVERLAND REHAB, 1,116.75; PRECISION REPAIR, LLC, 267.95; REALLY GOOD STUFF, 36.92; RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC, 3,049.00; Rise Broadband, 19.30; SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, 350.78; STUDENT ASSURANCE SERV INC, 500.00; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 73.60; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 1.90; VERIZON WIRELESS, 65.08; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50; Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc, 24.00

Fund Number, 44,954.03

Checking Account ID, 44,954.03

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

The facilities committee met and completed a walkthrough of the building. Painting the bathrooms near the kitchen will be added to the list of summer projects. The school will also look into hiring someone to handle mowing so that custodians can focus on classroom projects—such as painting, lighting, and other improvements—starting next summer.

Principal Greg Wemhoff shared a summary of events that took place at the end of the school year.

Supt. Brockhaus also gave an update on the building projects and gym floor updates.

In action items, Ron Bode motioned, Steve Busteed seconded approve the first reading of recommended Policies 1110 Community Relations Bulletin Boards, Display Case, and Posted Material; 3560 Business Operations Records Management and Disposition; 5004 Students Full-time and Part-time Enrollment; 5005 Student Resident, Admission, and Contracting for Educational Services; 5006 Students Option Enrollment; 5008 Student Attendance Policy and Excessive Absenteeism; 5101 Student Discipline; 5205 Graduation; 8130 Internal Board Policies Annual Organizational Meeting; 8342 Internal Board Policies Designated Method of Giving Notice of Meetings. Policy 3130 Purchasing Policy was not approved. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned to approve the new lunch prices for the 2026-2027 school year. The meal prices for the 2026-2027 school year will increase $0.25 across the board except seconds on milk and seconds on the main meal. Breakfast prices for Students will be $2.25, Staff is $2.75. Lunch prices for PK-6th will be $3.00, Gr 7-12 will be $3.25, and staff will be $3.90. Salad bar will be available everyday. Seconded by Luke Hinkle. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Hinkle seconded to approve Elgin Public Schools 2026-2027 Emergency Operations Plan as presented. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Bode seconded to approve the purchase of Wolfpack girls and boys basketball uniforms from BSN sports for $10,971. Funds will come out of the wolfpack account. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the bid from Applied Connective for an additional keypad for the bus barn for $4,908.90. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Approval of the transfer of $10,000 to the Wolfpack fund was motioned by Bode and seconded by Hinkle. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Hinkle made the motion to approve the bid from Environmental Services for removal and disposal of the gym floor for $13,400. Motion was seconded by Busteed. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed made the motion to approve the bid from Cedarview Carpentry for $5,725.00 to install new cabinets in the 5th Grade classroom, seconded by Hinkle.

Hinkle motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the bid from Cedarview Carpentry for $2300.00 to install a temporary wall and door in small elementary room. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Bode seconded to approve the surplus of athletic equipment and kitchen equipment. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

In Discussion items, the preliminary budget was reviewed & teaching assignments were discussed.

Motion by Bode, seconded by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. The board retreat began at 7:15p.m. and adjourned at 8:47p.m. Discussion was held on data, assessment and MTSS, board goals, facilities updates and other future updates. The budget was also discussed. No action was taken.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 24, 2026

ZNEZ