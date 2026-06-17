Proceedings of the Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 2, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Jeremy Young. Leigh Kluthe absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• May regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

General Checking: 118 Insurance LLC, ins, 15,107.00; Elgin Diamond Boosters, sup, 1,500.00; St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association, rent, 3,000.00; Black Hills Energy, util, 772.26; 118 Insurance LLC, ins, 5,209.00; APPEARA, srv, 126.19; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 430.41; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 2,850.00; Applied Connective Technologies, srv, 25.00; Bomgaars, sup, 189.98; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 7,014.90; Central Valley Ag, sup, 938.08; Collaborative Summer Library Program, sup, 120.82; Corner Service & Tire, LLC, srv, 297.00; Criss Co Inc, srv, 210.00; Eakes Office Solutions, sup, 227.78; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 997.77; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 3,589.71; Fitzgerald,Vetter,Temple,Bartell &Henderson, srv, 350.00; Great Plains Communications, util, 323.39; High Tide Technologies LLC, srv, 480.00; Jarecki Sharp & Petersen P.C., L.L.O., srv, 832.00; Johnson Controls Security Solutions, LLC, srv, 1,454.17; Kansas City Life Insurance Co, ins, 2,270.40; Knife River Midwest, LLC, sup, 6,297.75; Koinzan Enterprises, Inc., srv, 224.93; Kristin Childers, sup, 40.70; Mid-American Research Chemical, sup, 515.97; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Omaha, sup, 1,986.16; NDWEE – Fiscal Services, loan, 55,562.28; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, srv, 30.00; Nebraska Water Resource Association, srv, 105.00; Neligh Auto & Machine Inc., srv, 22.10; Precision Repair, LLC, srv, 52.36; Sapp Bros, Inc – Elgin, sup, 85.10; Shanda Schindler, sup, 186.11; Stadium Sports, sup, 225.50; The Elgin Review, print, 431.97; Todd Lammers, srv, 300.00; WW Concrete, srv, 53,425.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 782.05; United States Treasury, tax, 8,185.75; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 1,083.29; American Funds Service Company, retirement, 722.74; Payroll,22,828.96

Debit Card: U.S. Post Office, postage, 77.40

Rescue Checking: Amazon Capital Services, sup, 29.40; Danko Emergency Equipment, sup, 7,506.61; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 94.99; ZOLL Medical Corporation, sup, 1,168.50; One Billing Solutions, srv, 322.15

• Fireworks permit from G&J Fireworks

• Increase private swim lesson rates by $5.00 per hour

• Reimburse the maintenance department employees cell phones based on the current rate of a city cell phone prepaid plan

• Using the debit card to set up autopay for the Verizon prepaid cell phone plan

• Building permits: Elgin Public Schools, Elgin Area Development

• Regular meeting adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• LB840 update on public meeting dates

• Bud’s Sanitary Service increase of $0.75 fuel surcharge per active water meter

• Maintenance report: two new payloader tires

• Pool report: NCDHD Pool Cool Program update, adult swim night

• Clerk report: ERPPD wants to do community service project in Elgin in June

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 6, 2026

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: June 17, 2026

ZNEZ