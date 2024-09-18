Proceedings of the September Meeting, Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

BUDGET MEETING

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

9 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Budget Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:06 p.m. on September 9, 2024. The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:09 p.m. on September 9, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Nichols, Nordhues, Plugge and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Nordhues to approve the August 12, 2024, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed fixing three streets in town. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to borrow a loan for $75,000 from Cornerstone Bank to fix three streets in town. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. A resolution will be passed at the next meeting in order to borrow money from the bank. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to accept the bid from Husker Asphalt Solutions to fix streets in town. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. The board discussed the Randolph street project and an error that will be corrected by the contractor. They discussed getting the electrical finished up for the project. The board also discussed possibly moving some accounts to a different bank.

WATER: Was discussed. The board will be getting bids from a few different companies for the water tower inspection.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

SEPTEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300, and Kick It Spraying (Mark Nordhues) for $250. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $81.34; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $130.01; Wheeler County Rural Fire District, Fee for building use, $1.00; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $76.37; Rick Custard, Potholes, mow, park, chainsaw use, $1,015.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Envelopes & Toilet Paper for park, $150.58; Salary, $491.00

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,937.30

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Kick It Spraying, Lagoon spraying, $250.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $58.28

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $308.28

STREETS: Miller & Associates, Street Project oversee, $9,063.68; A+ Contracting, Street project, $138,030.60; Plugge’s Rod Shop, parts, filters, $184.69; WeMart, Gas & Diesel, $257.37; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $921.68

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $148,458.02

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $668.31; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $968.31

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $153,671.91

OTHER BUSINESS: The insurance policy for the next year was looked at for the village. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to purchase two dozen traffic cones for the village. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

BUDGET: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr that the Village of Bartlett increase the restricted fund authority by an additional 1% over and above the 2.5% base limitation percent increase. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues that the Village of Bartlett approve the budget for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 as it was published. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols that the Village of Bartlett approve Resolution #09092924 to set their tax request at $25,195.73 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the tax levy at 0.50 for the same period. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues that the Village of Bartlett requests an Audit Waiver for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meetings were adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, October 14th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 9th day of September 2024

PUBLISH: September 18, 2024

