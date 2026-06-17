Proceedings of the Monday, June 8, 2026 Meeting, The Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

8 June 2026

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:15 p.m. on June 8th, 2026. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Board member Nordhues. The members present were Nordhues, Tetschner and Einspahr. Chairman Williamson arrived later. Also present: TJ Ellenwood, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Board member Einspahr proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the May 11, 2026, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson & Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed patching potholes in the streets.

WATER: The water tower being overflowed will be advertised in Bartlett and Ericson and this week sometime will be done in the evening.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $450. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $89.76; Rick Custard, Potholes, park restrooms, weed eat park & shop, $675.00; Bronco Buzz, Newspaper printing, $50.00; NNTC Internet, telephone, $131.51; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $74.82; Wemart, Gas for mower and spraying, $194.93; Spalding Farm & Home, Lawn Sprinklers, hoses, park supplies, $248.93; CNEDD, Community Membership, $174.40; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Teri Ellenwood, Salary, $415.58; Emma Smith, Salary, $126.22

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,173.15

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $64.36

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $64.36

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $963.03

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $963.03

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,044.10; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $450.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,494.10

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $6,694.64

OTHER BUSINESS: The board reviewed a building permit application from BD Construction Inc. for remodeling at Wheeler Central Schools.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to approve the application. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Einspahr made a motion that stated Emma Smith, Daniel Williamson and Scott Plugge are the existing signers on the accounts at Farmers and Merchants Bank and at Cornerstone Bank. Emma Smith has resigned and we would like to have her removed from the accounts. Dan and Scott will remain on the accounts, and Teri Ellenwood will be added to the accounts at Farmers and Merchants Bank and Cornerstone Bank. 2 signatures will be required on all checks. Motion was seconded by Nordhues.

Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 13h, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 8th day of June 2026.

PUBLISH: June 17, 2026

ZNEZ