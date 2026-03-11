Proceedings of the March 2, 2026 Regular Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

March 2, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• February regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

General Checking: Black Hills Energy, util, 1,535.33; Complete Pest Elimination, Inc, srv, 3,211.00; Fyr-Tek, srv, 1,500.00; U.S. Post Office, postage, 244.00; Prudential Annuities Service, retirement, 388.73; 118 Insurance LLC, ins, 4,904.00; APPEARA, srv, 126.20; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 382.94; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 2,850.00; Applied Connective Technologies, srv, 25.00; Beam Insurance Administrators LLC, ins, 349.80; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 6,877.25; Central Community College, training, 120.00; DWEE, license, 40.00; Dean’s Market, sup, 4.58; Dianne Gunderson, travel, 36.10; Donald E Poulsen, postage, 33.65; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 336.17; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 3,366.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, srv, 700.00; Great Plains Communications, util, 317.52; Holiday Inn Kearney, travel, 259.90; JP Cooke Company, sup, 105.95; Midwest; Laboratories Inc., srv, 219.62; Modern Marketing, sup, 233.19; One Call Concepts, Inc., srv, 0.82; The Elgin Review, print, 526.59; Verizon Wireless, srv, 125.49; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 487.73; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 589.53; American Funds Service Company, retirement, 502.19; United States Treasury, tax, 3,514.31; Payroll, 12,480.11

Debit Card: U.S. Post Office, postage, 33.25

Rescue Checking: 319 Graphics & T’s LLC, srv, 117.00; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 22.68; Bound Tree Medical, LLC, sup, 110.70; Echo Group, Inc., sup, 355.26; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 46.57; Ferno-Washington, Inc., sup, 1,189.60; Savannah Wiseman, srv, 120.00; Truck Center Companies, sup, 3,200.00; ZOLL Medical Corporation, sup, 238.31; One Billing Solutions, srv, 496.59

• Sta-bilt Construction Company to furnish and apply 7,000 gallons of armor coat oil at $4.19 per gallon

• Estimate from WW Concrete LLC to tear out and replace concrete on Cedar Street for $20,400.00

• Estimate from WW Concrete LLC to tear out and replace the library parking lot, approach, and section of sidewalk for $36,784.00

• Use $16,066.00 of fire and rescue sales tax to purchase stall lockers for the fire hall

• Kaitlyn Dozler to Elgin Rescue Service

• Purchase 20 fancy forked snowflake design pole decorations from Display Sales for $7,615.00 using sales tax funds

• Appoint the position supervisor, mayor, clerk, and councilmember Kluthe to the HR Committee to conduct interviews for the full-time maintenance position

• Hire Kenzie Wies, Kaitey Schumacher, and Sydney Niewohner as lifeguards for 2026

• Baylee Busteed as summer office assistant

• Regular meeting adjourned at 8:34 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Tabled Tanner Dozler to Elgin Volunteer Fire Department

• Tabled summer maintenance applications

• Tabled pay rates for summer employees

• Community clean-up day April 17th or 24th

• Sheriff’s report: January-63 hours 1 minute and nine 911 calls

• Clerk report: office closed March 18th-20th

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, April 6, 2026

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: March 11, 2026

ZNEZ