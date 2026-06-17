Proceedings of the June 2 Meeting, Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 2, 2026

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of May 11th, 2026 Board of Commissioner and Board of Equalization Meeting. Public comments. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator no report.

Authorized Highway Superintendent to do a road study on 852nd Road.

Appointed printer for joint public hearing post cards.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 34 oversized permits, and one (1) access permit. Approved pay increase for Road Foreman to $28.78/hour.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 17, 2026

ZNEZ