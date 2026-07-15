Proceedings of the July 7, 2026 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 7, 2026

Vice-chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of June 23rd, 2026 Board of Commissioner and Board of Equalization Meetings. Public comments. Correspondence was reviewed. Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer’s Fund Balance, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue, and Sheriff’s Monthly Report.

Zoning Administrator no report.

Approved two (2) promotional grant requests.

Commissioners Dittrich and Jacob will complete quarterly jail inspection.

Met with Weed Department for review and follow-up.

Heard from NPPD regarding Antelope – Holt County Transmission Line Project.

Set public hearing date for 852nd Road Closing. Highway Superintendent discussed various road projects.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) oversized permit.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NEIL WILLIBY

Vice-chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 15, 2026

ZNEZ