Proceedings of the July 6, 2026 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

Elgin City Council

Proceedings

July 6, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• June regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

General Checking: Black Hills Energy, util, 1,113.87; U.S. Post Office, postage, 400.00; 118 Insurance LLC, ins, 5,209.00; APPEARA, srv, 130.99; Albracht Disposal Service, Inc, srv, 1,842.00; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 585.62; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 2,850.00; Applied Connective Technologies, srv, 25.00; Beckman Lumber, sup, 224.77; Bomgaars, sup, 195.29; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 7,311.10; Cordell’s Sales & Service, LLC, rpr, 446.88; Corner Service & Tire, LLC, rpr, 6.00; Criss Co Inc, rpr, 4,350.00; Dean’s Market, sup, 1,346.45; Display Sales, sup, 7,615.00; Dvorak Construction, srv, 130.00; Eakes Office Solutions, sup, 532.21; Elgin Body and Glass, rpr, 203.36; Elgin Library Foundation, srv, 628.35; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 1,706.03; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 4,378.96; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, srv, 350.00; Flenniken Plumbing & Heating Inc., rpr, 100.00; Graham Tire Norfolk, rpr, 4,071.92; Great Plains Communications, util, 422.54; In the Swim, sup, 917.95; Johnson Service Company, srv, 7,341.25; Kittelson Welding, srv, 285.00; Kristin Childers, travel, 235.88; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler, srv, 429.00; Midwest Laboratories Inc., srv, 497.15; Municipal Code Services, srv, 300.00; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Omaha, sup, 911.21; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, srv, 15.00; Neligh Auto & Machine Inc., rpr, 115.36; One Call Concepts, Inc., srv, 17.10; Petersburg Building & Supply, Inc., sup, 80.91; Pollock Redi Mix, sup, 7,104.32; RecSupply, sup, 306.52; Sapp Bros, Inc – Elgin, sup, 59.64; Speed Services, srv, 225.00; Subsurface Solutions, dues, 360.00; The Elgin Review, print, 349.60; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 1,619.62; United States Treasury, tax, 4,995.43; American Funds Service Company, retirement, 741.56; Payroll: 35,138.90

Debit Card: U.S. Post Office, postage, 36.35; Verizon Wireless, srv, 33.72; The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, travel, 269.00

Rescue Checking: Amazon Capital Services, sup, 45.97; Bound Tree Medical LLC, sup, 199.00; Dean’s Market, sup, 32.33; Echo Electric, sup, 237.91; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 74.00; Elgin Pharmacy, sup, 277.85; Jerry’s Feed Service, sup, 677.60; TC Vet Clinic, sup, 138.70; One Billing Solutions, srv, 232.71

• Resolution 2026-1, a resolution to adopt the City of Elgin Economic Development Plan and to submit Propositions to the qualified electros of the City of Elgin at the November 3, 2026 general election for the purpose of establishing an Economic Development Program and increasing the local option sales and use tax by 0.5% to fund the program

• Resolution 2026-2, a resolution of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, directing the sale of certain personal property more particularly described as a Zoll AED Plus

• Miscellaneous iron sitting at the sewer plant to be sold for iron

• Approve $210.00 for flowers and mulch at Centennial Gardens

• Transfer $10,000.00 from sales tax for the cement repairs at the library

• Contact the power company to see if they would cut down the dangerous tree at the library due to its location near a power line, and if not, get two separate bids and, provided a bid received is below $2,000.00, have the tree removed as soon as possible due to the potential danger

• Estimate for a 2026 Bad Boy Rouge 61” mower for $11,455.00 from Cordell’s Sales & Service

• Building permits: Nathan Niewohner

• Regular meeting adjourned at 8:27 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Trash rates

• Maintenance report: roots found in sewer line by 400 S 2nd St, wells were tested

• Sheriff’s report: May-86 hours 36 minutes and thirteen 911 calls, list of unlicensed dogs to sheriff department

• Pool report: LB 759 to end the NDHHS swimming pool inspection program

• Clerk report: legislative changes discussed at June conference, employee comp time policy

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 3, 2026

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: July 15, 2026

ZNEZ