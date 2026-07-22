Proceedings of the July 15, 2026 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

EPS Board Room

July 15, 2026, 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Board members present were Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, Eric Beckman and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned; Eric Beckman seconded to excuse Ron Bode from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #6- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #7- Adopt the Agenda, #8- Financial Report, #9- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

AKRS Equipment, 328.47; AMAZON, 4,270.66; APPEARA, 292.22; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, 2,504.00; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 60.00; Bishop Business, 119.69; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 646.49; BLICK ART MATERIALS, 1,622.50; BOMGAARS, 245.93; BRAIN POP, 3,600.00; CARHART LUMBER CO – NELIGH, 404.91; CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY, 647.00; CITY OF ELGIN, 2,269.36; COMFORT INN, 279.90; DEAN’S MARKET, 42.45; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 176.75; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 1,662.61; ELGIN REVIEW, THE, 357.71; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 2,465.15; ESU #8, 278.50; FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, 1,383.00; GO Physical Therapy, 1,040.50; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 336.82; HMH Education Company, 4,972.95; HUSKERLAND PREP REPORT, 25.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 153.00; J.W. PEPPER & SON, INC, 42.99; KOINZAN ENTERPRISES, INC, 66.29; KSB SCHOOL LAW PC LLO, 87.00; Lexia Learning Systems LLC, 3,990.00; LIMINEX, INC, 500.00; MCGRAW HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS,, 214.52; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM, 4,338.81; NE RURAL COMM SCHL ASSO, 850.00; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM, 235.00; NEBRASKA LIFE MAGAZINE, 30.00; Nebraska Secretary of State, 32.50; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 226.40; Percussion Source, 655.56; PITZER DIGITAL, LLC, 104.00; Planbook Inc., 270.00; Rise Broadband, 19.30; School Specialty, LLC, 1,587.60; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, 2,988.58; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC., 10,800.00; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 76.80; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 37.50; VERIZON WIRELESS, 715.11; VIRCO, 501.12; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50; WALMART, 188.00; Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc, 309.52

Checking Account ID, 59,210.17

President Welding called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19; Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20; Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03; Health & Wellness Policy 508.13 at 7:05 p.m. The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy, Bullying Prevention Policy, Parent Involvement Policy & Health & Wellness Policy. There was public comment. The hearing adjourned at 7:10 p.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff gave an update on the Junior Class trip. Also gave an update on the start of the school year.

Superintendent Brockhaus informed the board that the NASB Area Membership meeting has been moved to a new location. He also provided a progress report on the gym floor project and discussed possible renovations to the track and field.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19, Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20, Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03 and Wellness Policy 508.13 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the second reading of recommended Policies1110 Community Relations Bulletin Boards, Display Case, and Posted Material; 3560 Business Operations Records Management and Disposition; 5004 Students Full-Time and Part-Time Enrollment; 5005 Student Resident, Admission, and Contracting for Educational Services; 5006 Students Option Enrollment; 5008 Student Attendance Policy and Excessive Absenteeism; 5101 Student Discipline; 5205 Graduation; 8130 Internal Board Policies Annual Organizational Meeting; 8342 Internal Board Policies Designated Method for Giving Notice of Meetings. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Todd Heithoff seconded to approve the 2026-2027 Board Goals. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Eric Beckman seconded to approve the bid from Cedar View Carpentry for $2,578.00 to update the women’s restroom in the gym. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The bid from Speed Services to update the kitchen drain system with equipment removal for $11,921.00 was approved by Steve Busteed and seconded by Eric Beckman. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned to approve the transfer of $10,000 to the Wolfpack fund, Luke Hinkle seconded the motion. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held and motion was made by Eric Beckman and seconded by Steve Busteed to adopt a resolution increasing the schools district’s base growth percentage used to determine the school district’s property tax request authority by up to 7 percent (7%). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on extra duty assignments.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 22, 2026

ZNEZ