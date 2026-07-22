Proceedings of the July 13, 2026 Meeting, The Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

13 July 2026

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:15 p.m. on July 13th, 2026. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice Chairman S. Plugge. The members present were S. Plugge, M. Nordhues, S. Tetschner and K. Einspahr. Also present: TJ Ellenwood, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Board member Einspahr proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by M. Nordhues, seconded by S. Tetschner to approve the June 8, 2026, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed patching potholes in the streets and the dirt portion of Randolf Street west of the school.

WATER: All water test results have come back clean.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

JUNE CLAIMS: It was moved by K. Einspahr, seconded by S. Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $450. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by K. Einspahr, seconded by S. Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Myers Construction, Inc., Vac Truck w/ jetter system HR, $3,055.00; Criss Co Inc, Bib’s & Boots Service call, $90.00; Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $89.26; Rick Custard, Potholes, park restrooms, weed eat park & shop, $1,010.00; NNTC, Internet, telephone, $132.59; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $58.91; Wemart, Gas for mower and spraying, $197.27; Spalding Farm & Home, Lawn Sprinklers, hoses, park supplies, $248.93; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Mower Repair; $66.95; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Teri Ellenwood, Salary, $484.84; Emma Smith, Salary, $53.86

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,334.61

KENO: Tracy Armknecht, Mural supplies and hours, $978.97

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $978.97

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $64.36

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $64.36

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $985.85

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $985.85

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $638.13; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $450.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,088.13

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,451.92

OTHER BUSINESS:

The board discussed getting a tool set for the shop to have on hand for minor repairs.

Mosquito Spraying was discussed and will begin being done at dusk by Roy Plugge before Wheeler County Fair.

The parade for the Wheeler County Fair on Tuesday July 28th was discussed.

Updating the computer and billing software for the village was discussed.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug 10th, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of July 2026.

PUBLISH: July 22, 2026

ZNEZ