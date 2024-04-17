Proceedings of the April 10, 2024 Meeting: The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Board Room

April 10, 2024, 7:30 PM

Vice President Todd Heithoff called the regular meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Luke Hinkle. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Steve Busteed motioned, and Luke Hinkle seconded to excuse Lisa Welding from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Vice President Heithoff led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Heithoff reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Hinkle motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

AMH, Transportation, $195.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $488.06; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $304.75; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $2,304.54; Bomgaars, Maintenance XXXXXXXX; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,947.47; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $886.74; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III, $2,225.00; Crowne Plaza Omaha, Admin Expense, $269.90; Custom Sports, Instru Expense, $245.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $39.56, Instru Expense, $29.84, Instru Expense, $268.19; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,367.39; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $50,056.80, Instru Expense, $144.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $792.98; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,351.87; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $12.65; Elgin Review, Business Expense, $45.49; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $231.55; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,535.91; Family Zone, ESSER III, $5,038.15; Floor Maintenance, Maintenance, $289.40; GP Communications, Business Expense, $394.88; Hilton Omaha, Title II Expense, $332.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,410.99; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $192.96; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $372.73; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $3,637.38; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $269.50; Lampo Group/Ramsey Edu, Instru Expense, $464.84; Library World, Inc., Instru Expense, $525.00; MidAmerican Research Chem, Maintenance, $2,465.40; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $126.22; Nebraska Life Magazing, Instru Expense, $30.00; NECC, Instru Expense, $216.00; Notable Inc. KAMI, ESSER III, $700.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; OneSource, Business Expense, $22.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,098.11; Protex Central, Maintenance, $600.00; Selting, Amy, Instru Expense, $22.00; Teacher Innovations, ESSER III, $175.50; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; US Bank, $1,945.15; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $194.82; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $199.31; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Cornhusker International, Transportation, $28,000.00

Total Board Bills: $114,780.53

Payroll: $243,637.46

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $358,417.99

Vice President Heithoff recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

The Americanism Committee reported that they met earlier this evening with presentations from Mr. Ostransky and Mr. Callahan.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff gave an update on last month’s activities and upcoming events, including Graduation on May 11th at 4:00pm.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus gave a report on the NRCSA conference that he attended. Also gave any update on the NDE Infrastructure Grant.

Ron Bode motioned, Hinkle second to approve the 2024 Graduation list as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion was made by Busteed, seconded by Beckman to approve the 2024-2025 teacher requisitions. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned to approve the extra duty assignments, seconded by Busteed. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the bid from Access Elevator and Lifts, Inc for the chair lift replacement for $43,900.00 Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the organization on the new Wolfpack Booster Club.

Motion by Busted second by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: April 17, 2024

