Proceedings of the April 10, 2024 EPS Americanism Committee Meeting

DISTRICT #18 BOARD OF

EDUCATION

Americanism Hearing Minutes

Wednesday April 10, 2024

The hearing was opened at 7:00pm on Wednesday April 10, 2024 in the Elgin Public School Board Room. The Americanism Committee Members present included Luke Hinkle and Ron Bode. Lisa Welding was absent and Mr. Brockhaus was also present.

The committee reviewed Policy 604.11 Citizenship and noted that the teachers complete the tasks outlined in the policy.

Mr. Brandon Callahan, High School Social Studies Teacher, presented information on the topics covered in his classes. The topics included: How the United States began; 9/11; Structure of the U. S. Government and how it was created; the founding documents in U.S. History such as the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution with a breakdown of the Bill of Rights; various U.S. Holidays such as Veterans Day, President’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; the 8th and 11th Grade students take the Citizenship Test each year; and the Capitol Forum activity that he took four high school students on earlier in the month. The Capitol Forum included activities such as meeting with our State Senator Barry DeKay; U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts; and the Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. The students also participated in group discussions on the U.S. role in various global issues such as nuclear proliferation and climate control.

Mr. Trent Ostransky, Elementary Social Studies Teacher, presented information on the topics covered in his classes. The topics included: 9/11 activities; Columbus Day; Veterans Day; Memorial Day; Thanksgiving activities; Pearl Harbor Day and how it led to the U.S. involvement in WWII; Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; President’s Day; the Revolutionary War; Declaration of Independence; the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights; WWI; the branches of the U.S. Government and how they work together; state symbols; his students also take the Citizenship Test; Homesteading and the Pioneers; the states and their capitals.

Both teachers discuss current events in their classrooms and Mr. Callahan specifically breaks down the specifics of what each current event needs and how the U.S. has a part in the current event the students presents.

The Americanism Hearing was closed at 7:25pm.

These minutes were recorded by Mr. Mike Brockhaus, Superintendent of Elgin Public Schools

PUBLISH: April 24, 2024

