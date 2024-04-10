Proceedings of the April 1, 2024 Meeting: The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 1, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• March regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 100.82; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.40; APPEARA, su, 58.38; The Elgin Review, print, 51.39; Brenda Reikofski, se, 180.00; Dean’s Market, su, 7.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 700.00; Coast To Coast Computer Products, su, 249.97; Ramada Inn; Columbus, travel, 396.00; Kristin Childers, travel, 108.66; Beam Insurance Administrators, ins, 357.50; Google, se, 6.61; Black Hills Energy, se, 181.40; Prudential, retirement, 353.18; American Funds, retirement, 197.36; US Treasury, tax, 3165.36; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1459.35; Payroll, 2839.41

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2182.17

STREET: ERPPD, se, 931.77; Verizonwireless, su, 78.73; Elgin One Stop, su, 5.96; Hometown Station, fuel, 270.17; Corner Service & Tire, se, 61.14; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3192.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 116.86; Payroll, 1832.38

WATER: ERPPD, se, 877.53; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.90; Verizonwireless, su, 78.72; NE Health Lab, se, 49.00; Comfort Inn, travel, 114.95; Bradley Bode, travel, 99.83; Antelope County Clerk, se, 10.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 21.24; US Post Office, postage, 98.45; Payroll, 3664.76

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 824.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.81; Midwest Laboratories, se, 140.20; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 1560.00; Comfort Inn, travel, 114.95; Bradley Bode, travel, 99.83; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 218.35; Payroll, 1385.99

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 177.45; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.00; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Boyd’s Electrical Service, se, 3488.21; Black Hills Energy, se, 526.36

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2, 800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6388.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; Clearwater Feed & Grain, su, 70.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 82.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; The Elgin Review, print, 340.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.36; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 84.78; Payroll, 446.39

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 76.27; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.01; Amazon Business, su, 266.74; Barbara Bode, su, 100.23; Black Hills Energy, se, 133.20; Payroll, 1258.66

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Elgin Pharmacy, su, 1235.61; Dean’s Market, su, 23.62

• Set April 19th for the community clean-up day

• Approve Baylee Busteed as summer office assistant

• Approve Sue Vanis as pool manager, Karin Kinney as assistant pool manager and Kylee Lichtenberg, Kayton Zwingman, Haley Parks, Tessa Barlow, Brooke Kinney and Camry Kittelson as part-time lifeguards

• Increase hourly pay rates for pool manager to $18.75, returning assistant manager to $17.75, and first-year assistant manager to $16.75

• Enter into closed session for the potential purchase of real estate during the sheriff sale of the property at 311 Cedar Street at 8:05 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 8:18 p.m. – no action was taken

• Building Permits: Greg Wemhoff, Nathan Van Winkle

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Removal of all decals and lights from city, fire, and rescue vehicles before they are sold

• Remaining water meters planned to arrive this week

• Repairs to wastewater treatment plant planned to be done this week

• Working on amendment to preliminary engineering report to be able to apply for funding for new well

• Putting in a ditch on city owned property for block 17 storm sewer improvement

• Pool will be prepped for painting this month when weather warms up

• Pool motor is in Norfolk being rewound

• Park board noted repairs needed at the park

• Community Club is planning a pool party during Vetch Day’s

• Audit was submitted

• Tornado siren to change to a single three-minute siren and no “all clear” siren

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:18 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: April 10, 2024

