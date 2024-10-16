Proceedings from the October 7, 2024 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

October 7, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• September regular, budget hearing, 1 & 6 year street hearing and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 128.37; Great Plains Communications, se, 36.90; APPEARA, su, 60.32; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 2282.19; The Elgin Review, print, 81.83; 118 Insurance, ins, 3295.00; Pitzer Digital, LLC, print, 19.41; Leifeld Hardware, su, 13.01; Kristin Childers, su, 253.07; Black Hills Energy, se, 86.06; Prudential, retirement, 526.87; American Funds, retirement, 299.30; US Post Office, postage, 147.01; US Treasury, tax, 4604.74; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 670.90; Google, se, 14.40; Shirley Nissen, capital, 1.00; Schacht Abstract & Title Company, se, 135.00; Transfer to Bond Account, transfer, 9496.94; Payroll, 2847.28

Transfers: 5000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2482.26; To Water Fund, transfer, 31741.00; To Pool Fund, transfer, 5000.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 910.12; Verizonwireless, su, 78.37; Elgin One Stop, fuel & su, 378.35; Hometown Station, fuel, 112.02; Corner Service & Tire, se, 1008.98; Bomgaars, su, 107.89; Antelope County Road Dept, su, 1849.26; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 1000.00; Carquest of Neligh, su, 171.53; Heartland Fire Protection, se, 459.35; The Road Guy Const.Co, Inc, se, 28060.40; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.09; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Payroll, 1777.49

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1156.88; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.15; Verizonwireless, su, 78.36; NE Health Lab, se, 290.00; One Call Concepts, se, 4.59; US Post Office, postage, 161.78; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 33.24; Payroll, 3554.96

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 751.43; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.06; Elgin One Stop, su, 15.83; One Call Concepts, se, 4.59; Midwest Laboratories, Inc, se, 469.65; Sapp Bros, fuel, 92.75; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, license, 150.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 227.25; US Post Office, postage, 93.33; Payroll, 1366.94

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 218.17; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.25; APPEARA, su, 60.31; Black Hills Energy, se, 83.96

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6684.30; Betty Moser Estate, rent, 100.00; Funk Construction, LLC, se, 600.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 25.00; US Post Office, postage, 93.34

POOL: ERPPD, se, 484.23; Elgin One Stop, su, 9.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 573.44; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 55.90; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 302.51; Elgin One Stop, su, 57.90; Koinzan Enterprises, Inc, se, 81.45; Amazon, su, 36.11; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 156.11; Payroll, 410.54

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 76.96; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.26; Amazon, su, 53.99; Barb Bode, fuel, 42.88; Playaway Products, su, 219.77; Nebraska Library Commission, se, 500.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 44.80; Payroll, 1258.68

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 124.66

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 95.51; The Elgin Review, print, 120.00; Bound Tree, su, 224.97; Stryker, su, 723.84; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 50.03; Corner Service & Tire, LLC, se, 154.75; Martha Beelart, refund, 244.40; Laurie Majerus, misc, 25.00; Don Poulsen, misc, 25.00; Jake Eischeid, misc, 25.00; Rod Mack, misc, 25.00; Jessie Reestman, misc, 25.00; Rhonda Luettel, misc, 25.00; Kristin Childers, misc, 25.00; Sydney Niewohner, misc, 25.00; Jaxson Hanzel, misc, 25.00; Tammy Thompson, misc, 25.00

• Estimate from Midwest Electrical Services for electrical improvements at the park for $20,549.00

• Interlocal agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association

• Permit Mayor Schmitt to sign any required easements associated with the sale of lots within the Homestead Subdivision

• Hold a town hall meeting to discuss sidewalks

• Enter into closed session for the purpose of potential litigation at 8:35 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 8:40 p.m.

• Building Permits: Colton Whitney, Jim Kittelson

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Shaving the street at 504 North Street

• Street signage at schools – postponed

• Quotes for updating cameras in the downtown area – postponed

• Storm sewer and alley return on Bowen Street – postponed

• Continue with quarterly billing of City utilities

• 15 blocks were armor coated

• Budget submitted to state and county

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:50 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: October 16, 2024

ZNEZ