Proceedings-Elgin City Hall

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 2, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April regular and special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 100.18; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.62; APPEARA, su, 49.90; The Elgin Review, print, 142.87; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 700.00; Brenda Reikofski, se, 169.00; Dean’s Market, su, 27.62; Elgin Public Schools, licenses, 1190.00; Kristin Childers, su, 130.60; Northeast NE Economic Development District, dues, 865.91; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 28747.00; Google, se, 6.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 184.94; Bank of Elgin, fee, 20.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Prudential, retirement, 493.75; American Funds, retirement, 134.80; US Treasury, tax, 2299.70; Payroll, 2019.73; Transfer to Library Fund: 45000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1846.72

STREET: ERPPD, se, 919.06; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.51; Hometown Station, fuel, 185.22; Mid; American Research Chemical, su, 1429.10; The Elgin Review, print, 180.00; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 2000.00; Antelope Co Clerk, fee, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 109.10; Payroll, 1528.83

WATER: ERPPD, se, 864.32; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.27; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.50; NE Health Lab, se, 18.00; The Elgin Review, print, 580.00; Nebraska Rural Water Association, dues, 150.00Elgin One Stop, su, 61.94; US Post Office, postage, 56.20; Payroll, 3057.62

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 579.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.53; Midwest Laboratories, se, 204.41; Sapp Bros, su, 135.72; GPM Environmental Solutions, su, 412.00; Lakeside Equipment Corporation, su, 5010.00; The Elgin Review, print, 75.27; Elgin One Stop, su, 46.70; Hometown Station, fuel, 40.31; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 8.23; Payroll, 1139.50

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 164.47; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.72; APPEARA, su, 49.89; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 13094.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 401.74

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2, 700.00; The Elgin Review, print, 180.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5310.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; The Elgin Review, print, 22.40

POOL: ERPPD, se, 67.22; The Elgin Review, print, 208.00; Pitzer Digital, print, 36.00; Kittelson Home Repair, se, 160.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.02; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 11.90; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 241.69; Elgin One Stop, su, 34.98; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 30.06; Payroll, 389.32

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 58.23; Great Plains Communications, se, 117.07; Amazon, bks, 228.24; Biblionix, su, 800.00; Beckman Lumber, capital outlay, 25000.00; Barbara Bode, su, 60.96; Bomgaars, su, 49.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 109.77; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60; St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association, rent, 2500.00

RESCUE: Stryker Sales, su, 1373.60; Emergency Medical Products, su, 72.68; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 1457.12; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 55.01; Vicki Miller, su, 29.40; Quick Med Claims, su, 264.22

• Close 1st St. from Maple St. to Cedar St. and Pine St. from 2nd St. to 200’ west of 1st St. for Vetch Days

• Accept insurance renewal

• Special designated liquor license for the Bullarama on Friday, June 10th

• Approve Trent Hoefer to the fire department

• Donate $1,500.00 to the Elgin Diamond Boosters

• Approve Bailey Saults and Miranda Ahrendt as full; time lifeguards and Jarek Erickson, when he turns 15, as part-time lifeguard

• Set the pool opening date for Monday, May 30th pending the painting repairs are completed and cured in time to fill the pool and train lifeguards by that date

• Set maintenance hours from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Building Permits: Jeremy Young, Leigh Kluthe

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Update on the fiber to home project by Stealth Broadband

• New waterline at 310 N 6th St.

• EKG discussed sand blowing from lot utilized for bullarama

• Condition of property at 409 N Second St.

• Capacity of the current wells

• Sewer plant repairs

• Sheriff’s report: 73.05 hours and three 911 calls in February, 75.5.27 hours and five 911 calls in April

• Unlicensed dogs

• Community cleanup day

• Progress on library addition

• Town hall meeting will be set to discuss LB 840

• City Hall will be closed May 31st and June 1st

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

