Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 24, 2022

The Elgin City Council met for a budget workshop on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• 2022-2023 budget

Budget workshop adjourned at 8:35 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: August 31, 2022

ZNEZ