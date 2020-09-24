NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO: All residents of the City of Elgin and to all other interested persons.
RE: One & Six Year Street Improvement Plan
DATE: October 5, 2020
TIME: 7:30 PM
LOCATION: Elgin City Council Chambers
This public notice is to inform all interested persons that the Elgin City Council shall hold a public hearing at the Elgin City Council Chambers on the 5th day of October at 7:30 pm.
The purpose of the hearing is to inform the public of the One & Six Year Street Improvement Plan for the City of Elgin, to allow the City Council to hear public testimony in favor of and/or against the proposed street improvement plan, and to answer any questions in regards to the proposed plan. A copy of the proposed One & Six Year Plan is on file with the City Clerk, and is subject to public review and comment.
Signed:
City of Elgin, Nebraska
Mike Schmitt, Mayor
Attest:
Kristin Childers, City Clerk
PUBLISH: September 23, 2020
Proceedings – Elgin City Council
