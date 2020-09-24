Proceedings – Elgin City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO: All residents of the City of Elgin and to all other interested persons.

RE: One & Six Year Street Improvement Plan

DATE: October 5, 2020

TIME: 7:30 PM

LOCATION: Elgin City Council Chambers

This public notice is to inform all interested persons that the Elgin City Council shall hold a public hearing at the Elgin City Council Chambers on the 5th day of October at 7:30 pm.

The purpose of the hearing is to inform the public of the One & Six Year Street Improvement Plan for the City of Elgin, to allow the City Council to hear public testimony in favor of and/or against the proposed street improvement plan, and to answer any questions in regards to the proposed plan. A copy of the proposed One & Six Year Plan is on file with the City Clerk, and is subject to public review and comment.

Signed:

City of Elgin, Nebraska

Mike Schmitt, Mayor

Attest:

Kristin Childers, City Clerk

PUBLISH: September 23, 2020

ZNEZ