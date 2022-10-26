Proceedings-District #45 Board of Education

WHEELER CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION

October Regular Meeting

October 10, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held October 10, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following members present: Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Sue Patrick, Adam Freouf, and Jessie Swick. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Patrick made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

ALDER PLUMBING LLC, Maintenance, 100.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Maintenance Supply, 1,016.73; ANDREWS, ERICA, Census, 100.00; AWARDS UNLIMITED,INC., Elementary Supply, 318.39; COMPANY CARE, Transportation Labs, 120.00; COUNTRY CLINICS, Transportation Labs, 195.00; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #8, Classroom Supply, 5,919.30; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, 429.28; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, 649.47; ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC., Maintenance Inspection, 335.80; GROCERY KART, Admin Supply, 314.28; GUGGENMOS, KELLY, Transportation Fuel for FFA Trip, 81.29; HONORBOUND IT, Software Support, 300.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, 154.43; JOHNSON, JAY, Secondary Supply, 58.00; LAWSON PRODUCTS, Secondary Supply, 111.36; MARKER, PAULINE, Census, 120.00; MCI, Phone Service, 69.79; MICROSOFT OFFICE, SOFTWARE, 1,853.65; MIDWEST ALARM SERVICES, Maintenance, 854.88; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, OT Services, 1,252.55; NE COUNCIL SCHOOL ADMIN, NASBO Membership, 125.00; NE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, Para Conference, 400.00; NEBRASKA ACADEMY OF SCIENCE, Prof Conference, 102.50; NEBRASKA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, Supt Conference, 300.00; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM., Supt Membership, 140.00; NORDHUES FAMILY, Mowing Service, 450.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, 293.81; PELSTER, TRINA, Census, 100.00; POKORNY, KAREN, Census, 100.00; QUILL, Office Supply, 294.23; SAPP BROTHERS, Propane, 427.49; SCHOOL SERVICE, INC, Transportation Supply, 25.99; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, Classroom Supply, 262.12; SMITH, RUDY, Mileage, 46.25; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., Accounting Software, 1,157.00; SPELICS MARKET, Secondary Supply, 17.11; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, 78.78; TORPINS RODEO MARKET, Elementary Supply, 49.09; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, 335.00; UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE, Postage, 150.00; VIAERO WIRELESS, Phone Service, 443.66; VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, Utilities, 1,454.73; W E MART, Secondary Supply, 4,860.09; WM KROTTER CO., Maintenance, 48.94

Total: 26,015.99

At this time, Chairperson Kasselder welcomed the visitors.

Mr. Kluver gave the maintenance report. He stated that the 1-to-5-year plan is still being worked on and additional tree removal bids have been received.

Trina gave the transportation report. She reported on repairs to the school car.

Reiter gave the principal report. She reported on finishing maps testing, working with ESU to update evaluation model, looking into new science curriculum, and the end of the quarter. She also noted that the 7th-12th grades attended Husker Harvest Days and Homecoming was happening. She also reported on the Trunk or Treat happening at the football field on October 31st.

In Kluver’s Superintendent report, he gave updates on school law, NRCSA, and SPED reimbursements. He also informed the board of the Joint Public Hearing and the NVC meeting.

The CWC subcommittee meeting was discussed during the Board report.

Para needs were discussed. Kluver will keep the board updated and will discuss further as the needs arise.

Derner made a motion to cash in all the remaining Certificates of Deposit at Farmers & Merchants Bank. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Representatives from ALICAP and EMC were present to give presentations on their insurance offerings. Discussion was held after the presentations. Derner made a motion to switch insurance coverage to ALICAP. Seconded by Patrick. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Freouf made a motion to approve Devon Baum as a local substitute. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Discussion was held on Jr. High practices on Wednesday evenings. More discussion will be held on this topic at the next Joint Meeting.

Brief discussion was held on the price of lunch for adults.

A lease agreement was signed with Precious Hearts Daycare.

Swick made the motion to adopt the advised safe return plan. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Patrick made a motion to adopt the NASB Principal Tool. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Discussion was held on compensating an additional Cross-Country Coach. More discussion will be held at the next Joint Meeting.

Patrick made the motion to enter executive session to protect personal and identifiable information. Swick seconded. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries. Executive session was entered at 9:35 p.m.

Swick made a motion to exit executive session. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Patrick – aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries. Executive session ended at 9:47 p.m.

Derner made the motion to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by Swick. All in favor. The meeting was adjourned at 9:48 p.m.

PUBLISH: October 26, 2022

ZNEZ