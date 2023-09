ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Budget Workshop

August 02, 2023

Elgin Public Budget Workshop was called to order at 6:00 pm. All board members were present, as well as two members from the public.

Mr. Brockhaus went over the district finances and the budget for 2023 – 2024 year that he and the budget committee have been working on. After no more discussion and no action taken the budget workshop was closed at 7:30pm.

Lisa Welding, President

PUBLISH: September 13, 2023

ZNEZ