Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Special December School Board Meeting

Distance Learning Room EPS

December 22, 2021 12:30 p.m.

President Busteed called the Special December Elgin Public School Board Meeting to order at 12:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Supt. Brockhaus.

President Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska open meeting law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy # 204.07. Postings were made at the post office and the door of the high school building. The Agenda was also posted on the school website.

Lisa Welding moved to approve the agenda. Todd Heithoff seconded the motion and it passed on a 6-0 vote.

Discussion was held on the proposed Supt. contract. Todd Heithoff of the negotiations committee distributed information on area school supt. contracts. He also noted the contract has been changed to note that negotiations should start by October 15th of the year before the contract ends to allow more time to negotiate and present a proposed supt. contract to the school board. The salary was based on the teacher agreement of 2.7%.

Eric Beckman motioned, Welding second to approve the Supt. Contract for 2022-23 with a salary of $116,174.24 and 2023-24 with a salary of $119,310.94. Voting: Beckman-yes, Busteed-yes, Heithoff-yes, Hinkle-yes, Welding-yes, Bode-no. Motion carried, vote 5-1.

The next regular board meeting will be on January 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Bode moved to adjourn the meeting. Hinkle seconded the motion and it carried on a unanimous 6-0 vote. Meeting was adjourned at 12:46 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, secretary

Paula Jensen, recorder

This is a draft copy and does not become the official minutes of the Elgin Public School Board until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 29, 2021

