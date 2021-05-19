ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
May 11th, 2021
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
32 tax roll corrections were approved.
Approved allowing the Assessor to adjust 451 Reaffirmation permissive exemptions per TERC ruling.
Approved Motor Vehicle Exemptions.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: May 19, 2021
Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization
