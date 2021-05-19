Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

May 11th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

32 tax roll corrections were approved.

Approved allowing the Assessor to adjust 451 Reaffirmation permissive exemptions per TERC ruling.

Approved Motor Vehicle Exemptions.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 19, 2021

ZNEZ