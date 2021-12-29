Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
December 23rd, 2021
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Chairman opened meeting.
Approved agenda.
Set Commissioner Districts.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of
Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY /s/
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: December 29, 2021
ZNEZ