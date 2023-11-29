PJCC to again compete at State One-Act in Norfolk

Competing in the D2-3 District One Act Play competition held at Newman Grove Monday, the Pope John One-Act team placed first and will advance to the state competition to be held at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk on December 6. They will perform at 4:30 p.m.

Earning outstanding acting awards were Olivia Klein, Kaitey Schumacher, Brooklyn Meis, Landyn Veik, Jack Barlow, Reese Stuhr, Ashlynne Charf, Tessa Barlow, Elise Ruterbories and Aiden Klein.

The play was directed by PJCC teachers Kerri Drueke and Amy Klein. Congratulations and good luck at State!