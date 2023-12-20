Pirates edge Wolfpack 58 to 50

ELGIN — In an early season battle of unbeaten teams, Plainview held off the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter to win 58 to 50. Trailing 45 to 44 with just under four minutes left in the game, the Pirates (3-0) took control of the game. First, they put together a five-point run to take a 50 to 45 lead behind points from Kohen Lingenfelter, Spencer Hille and Harrison Thor.

After a basket by Blake Henn stopped the streak, the Pirates used a three-point play from Jason King and free throws from Lingenfelter to go up by eight points with 39 seconds left on the clock. The Wolfpack cut the margin to five points when Karson Kallhoff drained a two-pointer and Myles Kittelson added a free throw. Forced to foul in an attempt to get the ball back, Plainview closed out the game on free throws as Lingenfelter added two and Brendan Weber made one in the game’s final moments.

The Wolfpack used the three-point shot to build a lead in the first half. Senior Myles Kittelson connected on two treys, Dylon Lueking and Kallhoff each had one trey. For the game, EPPJ (now 3-1) was led in scoring by Henn and Kittelson each with 13 points. Dylon Lueking pulled down 14 rebounds.