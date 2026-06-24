Park Center Independence Day celebration is July 1

The 4th of July is celebrated all across the nation, and each community celebrates it a little differently. Here in Elgin and the surrounding areas, the 4th of July is celebrated with friends and family, and the Park Center Church is making that happen again this year.

The Park Center Annual Fourth of July celebration will be held Wednesday, July 1, on the grounds of Park Center Community Church located 10 miles west and 1/2 mile south of Elgin.

Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate our country‘s 250th birthday.

There will be a potluck meal starting at 7 p.m. in the church basement. Afterwards, there will games and fun for all ages on the playground.

Attendees are asked to bring a blanket and chair to relax and enjoy the evening.

Fireworks will wrap up the celebration.