Ordinance #670 – City of Elgin

ORDINANCE NO. 670

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA,TO PROVIDE FOR ESTABLISHING AND IMPOSING RATES FOR TRASH AND GARBAGE PICKUP RATES; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. That pursuant to Chapter 7, Article 4 of the Official Municipal Code of the City of Elgin, Nebraska and Nebraska law, the City of Elgin, Nebraska (hereinafter “Elgin”) provides curbside trash and garbage pickup to residents and business owners of the City.

Section 2. That the City herein has established charges to be paid by each person who premises are served by the City solid waste collection system. That the effective date for the application of the charges set forth herein shall be October 1, 2023.

Section 3. That such monthly charges shall be as follows:

1. Residential Rates: ——————————————-$20.00

2. Business/Commercial Rates:

a. Business once (1) per week pickup: —————– $20.00

c. Business twice (2) per week pickup: —————– $40.00

3. Any location requesting an additional tote/dumpster will be charged an additional $5.00 per month per additional tote/dumpster.

Section 4. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

Section 5. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 6th day of September, 2023.

BY Mike Schmitt

Mayor

ATTEST:

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: September 13, 2023

ZNEZ