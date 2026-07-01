Oakdale woman faces charges of manslaughter; delivery of fentanyl in death of Dugal

An Oakdale woman has been charged in connection with the death of another Oakdale resident, 34-year-old Amy Dugal.

Jamie Hawkins, 33, was arrested on June 25 and has been charged with manslaughter following the apparent drug overdose death of Dugal which occurred two days earlier, June 23. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Smith has charged Hawkins with the following:

1) Manslaughter, a Class IIA Felony

2) Delivery of Fentanyl, a Class II Felony

3) Child Abuse, a Class IIIA Felony

Hawkins’ bond was set at $750,000. If found guilty of manslaughter, Hawkins could face up to 20 years in prison. For the fentanyl charge, under state law, she could face from one up to 50 years in prison if convicted. The child abuse charge carries up to a 3-year term.

In the State Complaint, Smith states that Hawkins “did kill another without malice upon a sudden quarrel or by causing the death of another, to-wit: Amy Dugal, unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act.

The document goes on to state that Hawkins “did knowingly or intentionally deliver the controlled substance Fentanyl. Investigators have focused their attention, according to court documents, on a package allegedly delivered through the U.S. mail which was picked up at the Oakdale Post Office on June 23. It later states in the court documents that the investigation has led officers to believe the substance in the package was fentanyl.

Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore, in court documents, said investigators believe both Dugal and Shane Sleister ingested fentanyl.

Timeline

It all began earlier that day when first responders were called to a home at 604 Rath Street in Oakdale where they found Dugal and Sleister unresponsive. According to court documents, Dugal was pronounced dead at the scene. Sleister was resuscitated after being administered three cans of Narcan and then taken by ambulance to Antelope Memorial Hospital, the document stated.

It was later determined, court documents said, that Hawkins was at the home with a minor child when Dugal and Sleister overdosed.