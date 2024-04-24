Notice to Bidders: Village Board of Bartlett

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed BIDS will be received at the Engineer’s Office, Miller & Associates, 1111 Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska on May 8, 2024, until 3:00 PM, Local Time, and then such BIDS shall be publicly opened and read aloud in the Engineer’s Office for furnishing all equipment, labor, materials and appurtenances required for reconstruction of Randolph Street with new concrete paving, storm sewer, crosswalk improvements and other such work as may be incidental to 2024 RANDOLPH STREET PAVING IMPROVEMENTS, BARTLETT.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids; and to waive irregularities or informalities to accept the BID it deems most beneficial. Bids received after the specified time of closing will be returned unopened. The Owner will accept only those sealed bids, either hand delivered or received via U.S. Mail or other commercial carrier. Items transmitted by facsimile or electronically will not be accepted.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

Miller & Associates, 1111 Central Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847

Village of Bartlett, 425 Randolph Street, Bartlett, NE 68622-0277

Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of Miller & Associates, Consulting Engineers, P.C. located at 1111 Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Telephone 308/234-6456 upon payment of $50 for each half-size set. A complete set of electronic copies of drawings, specifications, contract documents and proposal form may be obtained from HYPERLINK “http://www.miller-engineers.com” www.miller-engineers.com for a fee of $30 (non-refundable). Once logged into the website, go to “Bidding Documents” [in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage] and you can select the set of documents to download.

Each BIDDER will be required to submit with his proposal, a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond made payable, without condition, to the Village Clerk, Bartlett, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the proposal.

Attention of BIDDERS is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. BIDDERS are to be registered with SAM.gov. All qualified parties, including minority-owned, women-owned, and low-income-owned entities are encouraged to submit a bid for this project.

The Owner is an equal opportunity employer and requires all contractors and consultants to comply with all applicable Federal and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for an award.

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

Dan Williamson, Chairman

Attest: Emma Smith,

Village Clerk

PUBLISH: April 24, May 1 & May 8, 2024