NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Elgin will be accepting bids for a Zoll AED Plus with two adult pads and one pediatric pad. The item is believed to be operable and shall be sold in “as is” condition. Interested persons shall submit sealed bids, to the Office of the City Clerk, P.O. Box 240, 104 Pine Street, Elgin, NE 68636, so they are received in the Clerk’s office no later than 3:00 p.m. on July 31, 2026. Bids shall be opened, and the property considered for sale at the regular meeting of the City Council on August 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The City will consider all reasonable bids, but reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: July 22, 2026

ZNEZ