NOTICE OF SPECIAL

MEETING OF THE ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

Antelope County Board of Commissioners are convening a special meeting on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 8:00 AM in the County Commissioner Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse, 501 M Street, Neligh – to discuss and possibly act on 2022-2023 Budget, and other matters that might be necessitated. The meeting is open to the public and will be available via ZOOM.

PUBLISH: August 31, 2022

ZNEZ