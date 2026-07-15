Notice of Renewal of Class C Liquor License, KNBB Enterprise LLC DBA/City Limits

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

CLASS C LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01, a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2026 for the following retail Class C licensee to-wit:

KNBB ENTERPRISE LLC

dba/City Limits

210 N 2nd Street,

in Elgin, Antelope County, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal license may be filed by any resident of the City of Elgin, on or before Aug.10, 2026, in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Kristin L. Childers,

City Clerk

PUBLISH: July 15, 2026

ZNEZ