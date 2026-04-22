NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ANTELOPE COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 7 pm.

The public hearing will be regarding Conditional Use Permit 2601-Old Mill Sales & Repairs LLC, for a Car Sales & Repair Business on a tract in the SE4 of 2-24-6W.

The agenda is kept continuously current and available for public inspection at the Zoning Office.

PUBLISH: April 22, 2026

ZNEZ