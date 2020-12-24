Notice of Organization – Tegeler Cattle Co. LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Tegeler Cattle Co. LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 53151 845 Rd., Tilden, NE 68781. The registered agent of the Company is Joseph Daniel Tegeler, 53151 845 Rd., Tilden, NE 68781. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska October 29 2020. Organizer Name: LegalZoom.com, Inc.

