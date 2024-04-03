Notice of Organization: Schindler Brothers Trucking, LLC

KOLEY JESSEN P.C., L.L.O., Attorneys

1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska 68124

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

The name of the Company is Schindler Brothers Trucking, LLC. The Designated Office of the Company is 51790 836 Road, Elgin, Nebraska 68636-3308. The Registered Agent and Office of the Company is Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska 68124. This limited liability company commenced business on February 20, 2024.

PUBLISH: April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

ZNEZ