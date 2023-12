NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Doggie Digz, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 84398 522 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636. The initial agent for service of process of the Company is Audra Borer, 84398 522 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636.

PUBLISH: December 13, 20 & 27, 2023

ZNEZ