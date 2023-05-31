Notice of Meeting – District #45 Board of Education

NOTICE OF NONPUBLIC OR HOMESCHOOL

CONSULTATION MEETING

OF WHEELER CENTRAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISTRICT #45-WHEELER COUNTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A NONPUBLIC OR HOMESCHOOL CONSULTATION MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE WHEELER CENTRAL OLD MEDIA ROOM IN BARTLETT, NEBRASKA.

ON: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2023

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

WHICH MEETING WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Wheeler Central District for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Wheeler Central, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Daniel Kluver, Superintendent, at Wheeler Central Schools, Bartlett, NE. (308) 654-3273

DREW KASSELDER

CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF EDUCATION

WHEELER CENTRAL SCHOOLS

