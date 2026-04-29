Notice of May 11, 2026 Public Hearing, Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 11th, 2026, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 9:45 AM.

The public hearing will be regarding Conditional Use Permit 2601-Old Mill Sales & Repairs LLC, for a Car Sales & Repair Business on a tract in the SE4 of 2-24-6W.

The agenda is kept continuously current and available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office.

PUBLISH: April 29, 2026

ZNEZ